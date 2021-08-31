Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.89

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.89.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

