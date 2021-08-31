Moss Coin Market Cap Tops $59.36 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $59.36 million and $43.65 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00856060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103356 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

