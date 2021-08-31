Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

NYSE MSI opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $244.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

