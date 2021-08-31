Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 6.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,051. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

