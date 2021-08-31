MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.82% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $240,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

