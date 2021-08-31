Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MWA opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

