MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 7,664 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

