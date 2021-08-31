MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE:TJX opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

