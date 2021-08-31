MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of WY opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.