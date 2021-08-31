MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 1,631 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

