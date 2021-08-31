MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 42,790 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 1.03% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,882,000 after buying an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,720 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

