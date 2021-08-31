MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 55,182 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $37,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

