MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 597 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.