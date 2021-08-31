MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

