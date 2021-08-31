MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.