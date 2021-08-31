MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

