MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $13.18 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $413.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

