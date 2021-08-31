MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $13.54 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

