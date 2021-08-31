MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $5.57 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $380.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

