MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.63 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.