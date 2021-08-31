MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.