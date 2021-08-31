MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $7.08 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,644,000.

IJT stock opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $136.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

