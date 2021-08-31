MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

