MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

