MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

