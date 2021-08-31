MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

