MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.59% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

