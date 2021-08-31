MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $503.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.