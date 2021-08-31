MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 6,743 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

