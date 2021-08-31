MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NYSE HIG opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

