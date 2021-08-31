MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,147 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.