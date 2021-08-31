Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

