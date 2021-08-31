Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €299.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €299.00 ($351.76) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €276.42 ($325.20).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.