Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of Murphy USA worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after acquiring an additional 268,176 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2,675.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.04. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

