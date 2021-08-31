MXC (MXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $104.26 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. MXC has a total market capitalization of $104.26 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

