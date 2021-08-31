Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 1,978 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 641,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

