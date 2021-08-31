Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $505,050.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,557. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

