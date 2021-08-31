Myriad Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $7,252.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,795,454,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

