MyWish (WISH) Price Up 20.5% This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

