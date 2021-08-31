Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

