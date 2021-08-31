Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 69,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,719,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 298,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 86.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217,914 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.