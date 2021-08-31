Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Up 0.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 5,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

About Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.