Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.62. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

