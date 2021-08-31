Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.62. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82.
Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
