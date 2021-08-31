Name Change Token Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $2.24 million and $153,470.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00855222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00103729 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 47,922,248 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.