Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.78 million and $6,627.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,092.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $633.59 or 0.01345421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.00392252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00355433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00033808 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

