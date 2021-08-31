Nano Price Reaches $6.32 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $6.32 or 0.00013495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $841.50 million and $67.43 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,795.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.14 or 0.07268050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $628.59 or 0.01343273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00361845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00134150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.58 or 0.00601719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00385791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00356309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006272 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.