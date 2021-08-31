NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 744,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 931,600 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NanoViricides by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

