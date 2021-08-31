NAOS Finance Market Cap Reaches $12.12 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

