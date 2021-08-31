Nasdacoin Achieves Market Cap of $236,340.43 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $236,340.43 and $8,058.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,715,177 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

