Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $195.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

